3 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 8-9, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

Friday, January 7

Go to Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee Friday, January 7. Join us Friday, January 7 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “I Still Believe”, the uplifting true-life story of Christian music megastar, Jeremy Camp, or enjoy the family, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286

Saturday, January 8

Check out Travis Ledoyt as Elvis Presley in two shows at the Ritz Saturday, January 8, with one show at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.

Enjoy drinks and DJ Six at Lucky's 7 at the FireLake Casino and Entertainment Center at Hardesty Road in Shawnee Saturday, January 8 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.