Shawnee High grad, color guard member Allyson Campbell reflects on Alamo Bowl performance

Shawnee High School graduate Allyson Campbell performed in the Alamo Bowl halftime show Dec. 29 as a member of The University of Oklahoma Color Guard in the Pride of Oklahoma.

According to Allyson, she is happy to be able to continue her passion for color guard in college and this performance was an amazing experience.

"Performing at the Alamo Bowl was absolutely incredible. Although we were not at our own stadium, we were completely surrounded by Sooner fans cheering us on," she said.

The 19-year-old said everyone performed to Billy Joel songs and she had the opportunity to be in the performance after auditioning.

"I was selected to be in it after our weekly 'spin-off' where everyone has a chance to perform our show in front of our captains," Allyson said. "This shows them who is ready to perform and who needs a little more time."

Ever since she was a sophomore in high school, Allyson has loved color guard.

"I love color guard because it combines dance, acting and flag skills into one competitive sport," she said.

The OU freshman explained she auditioned for the Shawnee High School color guard her sophomore year after seeing the team perform at a halftime show when she was a mascot.

"I’ve always loved performing. I was active in theater, sports and choir since I was little and color guard allows you to perform in front of the entire football stadium. It’s absolutely an insane feeling every time we step onto the field," Allyson said.

According to her mother, Elizabeth Campbell, after Allyson tried out, she made the color guard team at SHS, was on the first Winter Guard team and served as co-captain of the team her senior year.

Elizabeth said Allyson auditioned for OU Color Guard in May of 2021 and found out she made the team in June.

"I do tear up every time. My baby girl out on that field. So many have tried out and yet she was blessed to be on the team," Elizabeth said. "I can't wait to see all the places she gets to travel with the Sooners as a part of the Pride of Oklahoma."

Elizabeth said she is proud of her daughter and is hopeful Allyson will be able to perform in Pride of Oklahoma for her entire college experience.

"COVID canceled a lot of the high school season; she missed making so many fun memories. OU Color Guard is such an honor to be a part of, they are known across the nation," Elizabeth said. "Going to OU and being a part of the Pride has been a dream come true for her."

Going forward, Allyson said she hopes to attend graduate school and become an occupational therapist.

"Being in the Pride of Oklahoma takes a lot of hard work but it’s so rewarding. I have met my closest friends and had the best experiences because of it," she said. "It’s like being in one giant family because we spend a lot of time together. OU is a big school so having this organization makes navigating college fun."