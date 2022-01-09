Calendar of Events from Jan. 8

The Shawnee News-Star

Tuesday, January 11

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. You'll find us in the pavilion behind the church.

The Westside Neighborhood Watch meeting is January 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Room 109.