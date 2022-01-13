Shawnee students honor school board before monthly meeting

The Shawnee Board of Education was honored during a reception Monday evening to kick off School Board Recognition Month.

According to Cherity Pennington, SPS District Communications and Library Services Coordinator, many students from various Shawnee school sites showed their support for the school board during the reception.

Pennington said there were performances from the Shawnee Middle School band and the Jefferson Honor Choir.

In addition, Pennington said several students spoke at the school board meeting held that night and thanked the school board for all they've done for the district.