3 Things to Do This Weekend around Shawnee: Jan. 15-16, 2022

See Jack Waters and the Unemployed at the Brickhouse Saloon Friday, January 14 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16. People will have the opportunity to purchase exotic reptiles and pets. The event will take place at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

Enjoy a drink and live music from Electric Avenue at Lucky 7's at the FireLake Casino and Entertainment Center Saturday, January 15 from 8 to 9 p.m.