Shawnee Educational Foundation accepting nominations for awards

The Shawnee Educational Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards ceremony and banquet, which will be April 7 at the Grand Casino.

All completed nominations must be returned to the Shawnee Educational Foundation, PO Box 3521, Shawnee, OK 74802-3521 and must be postmarked by January 28, 2022 to be considered for the awards.

The nominations can also be emailed to sfield1957@gmail.com.

Since 2001 the Shawnee Educational Foundation has presented a Hall of Fame Award to a former student of a Shawnee area school.

Beginning in 2014, the Foundation created a new award, The Max Brattin Award for Excellence in Education and Community.

The criteria differ for each award and are described in more detail below. Nomination materials are available at Cannon Insurance Agency, 10th and Broadway in Downtown Shawnee.

Those interested may submit a nomination sheet for one or both awards.

Once the nomination is made, all information becomes the property of the Shawnee Educational Foundation. If not initially selected, the individuals nominated will continue to be considered over a period of five years, including the initial year of their nomination.

As adopted by the Board, eligibility and criteria for each award are as follows:

For The Shawnee Educational Foundation Hall of Fame Award, the nominee must have attended a Shawnee area school, achieved excellence and distinction in their chosen field of study or career and received recognition for their achievements.

In addition, the nominee for this award should be a person of integrity, is respected in their profession and would bring pride to the community and to the Foundation.

All living inductees must attend the Hall of Fame banquet to accept the award.

If the award is posthumous, a family member must attend the Hall of Fame banquet to accept the award.

For The Max Brattin Award for Excellence in Education and Community, the nominee must be an individual who has made a positive impact to the public education of students within the community served by the Shawnee Educational Foundation.

The nominee must also embody the criteria that represent the legacy of Max Brattin, who was a longtime economics professor at Oklahoma Baptist University and for many years and volunteered his service to the Shawnee Educational Foundation.

The criteria include: Selflessness in service to public education, excellence and innovation in service to public education and should be a person of integrity, respected by peers and community, who would bring pride to the community and the Shawnee Educational Foundation

Download forms at www.shawneeeducationalfoundation.org.