South Rock Creek students give business presentations

The Shawnee News-Star

South Rock Creek Schools held their second nine-weeks "Shark Tank" presentations Dec. 16 in the school cafeteria, teachers said.

The event is a school project that seventh and eighth grade students participate in as part of their computers plus course.

Students are divided into groups where they are to come up with a business, a product, and have to develop a business plan around it.

Once the students have completed their presentation, they are then asked to present their business plan to a panel comprised of business people from around the Pottawatomie County community.

Local business owners Dustin Brown, American Storage Solutions, Clayton Eads, local businessman in the South Rock Creek Community, and Jeff Mize, Earlsboro Tag Agency, served on the panel.