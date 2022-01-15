South Rock Creek announces honor rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

South Rock Creek Public Schools has released the names of honor roll students for their second nine-weeks. Two separate honor rolls recognize students for their academic achievement. The Superintendent Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade-point-average, and the Principal’s Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a grade-point-average of 3.0 to 3.99.

The names of the students on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade- Hopkins, Rayleigh; Mitchell, Steeli; Murray, Jaxon; Sartin, Kiley

Seventh grade - Jones, Amber; O’Danielle, Isabelle; Sanders, Grason; Wood, Greyson

Sixth grade - Bergsten, Tyler; Bertram, Morgan; Jackson, Derek; Merrell, Maddox; Murray, Easton; Sartin, Ty; Scallorn, Lane; Walker, Nathan; Williams, Tatum

Fifth grade - Christ, Irie; Cossey, Cole; Eddings, Kloee; Goodin, Emery; Rich, Lessie; Rodgers, Kreightyn; Shafer, Nevaeh

Fourth grade - Buckmaster, Drake; Buss, Savannah; Duncan, Tripp; Gray, Brody; LeClaire, Rook; Lozier, Brooks; Miller, Breahna; Monterosso, Sarah; Swantek , Lia; Walker, Allison; Williams, Juliann; Williams, Linkyn; Wood, Sayler

Third grade - Bennett, Blazee; Bishop, Grace; Brinton, Gavin; Mann, Lucy; Munson, Maddox; Nealy, Olivia; Nipper, Raylan; Tucker, Isabelle; Watters, Samantha

Second grade - Coe, Eli; Dunn, Archer; Edwards, Maycee; Eropkin, Alexander; Goodin, Ky; Hill Dreyton; LeClaire, Luke; Lincoln, Kianoa; Paningsoro, Jentzen; Shelton, Aubrey; Stanford, Keegan; Vallandingham, Madelyn; Wasson, Austyn, Watson, Brynlie

First grade - Bias, Jace; Cook Canaan; Kaseca, Lynnlei; Nadeau, Morgan; Ramirez, Grace; Robinson, Brooks; Seymour, Cooper; Walker, Rachel; Williams, Teegan

The names of the students on the Principal’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade - Adams, Jacob; Bingham, Meagan; Hodges, Hope; Mason, Kennadee; McElfresh, Wyatt; Rendleman, Wrigley; Sells, Kyann; Wilson, Mason; Wright, Creed

Seventh grade - Clifton, Jaden; Goodson, Channing; Johnson, Maggie; Johnson, Kaitlyn; Mayfield, Mia; Miller, Raelan; Nix, Kaedin; Robertson, Jackson; Rosser, Landon; Sewell, Blakely; Wheelwright, Britany

Sixth grade -Adams, Connor; Arnett, Sophie; Borromeo, Kara; Brewer, Kashlynn; Effinger, Ava; Ehtisham, Noah; Hacker, Jake; Hilton, Maximus; McAlister, Abbygail; Mitchell, Sosi; Monterosso, Collin; Motley, Maxtyn; Rosser, Presley; Taylor, Kopelyn; Winrow, Hayden

Fifth grade - Barker, Bella; Benson, Madison; Bjorkley, Kimberley; Hopkins, Josslynn; Johnson, Journei; Long, Hailey; Nealy, Peighton; Tonubbee, Addyson; Williams, Jackson

Fourth grade - Clemmons, Peyton; Hurst, Kaylee; LeClaire, Reese; Loveless, Kellen; Malchose, Evlynn; Nix, Abel; Vallandingham, Corbin; Watson, Tucker; West, Molly; Wilson, Annsleigh; Whitefield, Rose

Third grade - Bonner, Aidyn; Giraldo, Isaac; Ledfors, Journey; Ledford, Lillie; McCree, Elijah; Newell, Easton; Penson, Rylee; Rodgers, Pake; Swantek, Caroline; Terney, Kealey; Thomson, Bella; Underwood, Clara

Second grade - Adams, Romy; Buckmaster, Emersyn; Cagle, Annleigh; Christ, Creed; Enoch-Belvin, Addison; Enright, Payton; Garvin, Olivia; Hodges-Goodnight, Griffin; Pahdocony, Karsyn; Scallorn, Piper; Sewell, Briar; Singleton, Brentton; Sturgill, James; Taylor, Liam; Woolever, Cooper

First grade - Bowlan, Oliver; Bussell, Josiah; Coe, Kenley; Dunn, Hollie; Earhart, Addison; Gray, Knox; Hawkins, Tallis; Hurst, Kennedy; Jones, Quency; Lawson, Jackson; Mann, Sereniti; Miller, Laylah; O’Daniel, Camille; Oswald, Laikyn; Sandlin, Sawyer; Terney, Courtney; Townsend, Kylee; Watson, Brooklyn; Winrow, Kyla