Will Rogers Elementary School students present art project to Shawnee School Board

For School Board Appreciation month, fifth graders at Will Rogers Elementary School made and presented an art project to the Shawnee Public Schools School Board.

According to fifth grade educator Sidney Smith, instead of creating small cards or writing thank you notes, the students created a large Shawnee Wolf painting.

"During their time in art class, each fifth grade class collaborated to work on the project to present at the School Board Appreciation meeting," Smith said.

She explained she guided the students through the process and started the students off by sketching the design, but ultimately the students did all of the hard work.

"The students worked together as a team to paint their artwork, write words of appreciation in the background and create a glitter border to frame their piece," Smith said.

At the School Board Appreciation celebration, students Lainey Wilson and Riley Chamblin presented the fifth grade project to the board members.

"All of the fifth grade students at Will Rogers worked extremely hard on their project and should be so very proud," Smith said.

The Shawnee Board of Education was honored during a reception Jan. 10 to kick off School Board Recognition Month.

According to Cherity Pennington, SPS District Communications and Library Services Coordinator, many students from various Shawnee school sites showed their support for the school board.

Pennington said there were performances from the Shawnee Middle School band and the Jefferson Honor Choir.

Several students spoke at the school board meeting held that night and thanked the school board for all they've done for the district.

According to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, School Board Recognition Month is a way to honor the state's 2,700 school board volunteers across the state.