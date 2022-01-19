Update: Shawnee hospital in 'dire' situation due to COVID-19 Omicron surge

Editor's Note: The information in this story, which originally appeared in the News-Star on Jan. 12, has been updated to reflect clarified information from SSM Health in Shawnee that fewer than 10 percent of the vaccinated patients that have been hospitalized have had the COVID booster dose.

Just like many Oklahoma health care providers, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee is finding itself in a difficult situation once again as the latest COVID-19 variant Omicron surges through Oklahoma.

In a statement released by Shawnee's hospital, the facility reports it is currently at zero Intensive Care Unit capacity, while the Emergency Room has reached a high rate of patients since the holidays.

"In addition, we have and continue to experience the staffing challenges echoed throughout the region," the statement read. "This will continue to cause strains that will affect COVID and non-COVID patients alike."

There also has been a shift in the hospital's COVID patients who need to be hospitalized.

"Fewer than 10 percent of the vaccinated patients hospitalized have had the booster dose," the statement said. "We encourage all Oklahomans to get vaccinated, get the booster, watch our distance, practice hand hygiene and utilize all the proven techniques for mitigating this virus."

Those who are in need of a routine COVID test or other non-emergency care are encouraged to seek that through testing sites, urgent cares and other care delivery options.

"If you experience a medical emergency, we’re here for you – dial 911 or visit your nearest ER," the statement said.

Watch for updates.

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee has been serving the health needs of Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas for more than 50 years.