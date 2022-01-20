Calendar of Events from Jan. 20

The Shawnee News-Star

Thursday, January 20

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature J.C. Mayan at 7 p.m. in The Lunch Box on Main Street, Shawnee. “Catfish” is well known at readings and has published several books, including “Conversing Art and Love,” “Tilling Native Soil,” and”Broken Prose.” He is the owner and operator of JC's Funky Hair Ranch located in Edmond, Oklahoma where he displays his pottery art. Open mic will follow. The Lunch Box will open at 6 pm for those who want to order a meal.

Saturday, January 22

See comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross' upcoming performance at the Ritz Theatre in Shawnee on Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show is for ages 18 and older and tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/andygrosscomedianventriloquistandmagician/theritztheater/shawnee/25801/.

Friday, February 4

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, February 4 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “The Cross and the Switchblade”, the true story of David Wilkerson, a small-town preacher who gets caught up in the shadows of a 1950’s crime-ridden neighborhood in New York City, or enjoy the family movie which was postponed from January, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection, Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.