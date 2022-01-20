Shawnee area schools face staffing issues, enact distance learning amid omicron surge

Various school districts throughout Pottawatomie County have closed school sites and gone to distance learning some days due to the latest rise of COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron surge, as many schools continue to deal with both sickness and staffing issues.

According to Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the district decided to move Shawnee Middle School to distance learning for the day on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Grace said the decision was based on the number of staff impacted by the uptick in COVID-19 infections, as she explained there continues to be a struggle as staff members out sick due to COVID-19.

However, she said, Shawnee staff members continue to do their best to keep school sites open.

"The growing number of staff absences continues to strain our ability to effectively cover classes," Grace said. "All Shawnee staff are making exceptional efforts to keep our schools open. Every employee at Shawnee Public Schools continues to cover additional classrooms."

In addition to Shawnee, Tecumseh Public Schools has also closed school sites recently due to the pandemic.

According to Superintendent Robert Kinsey, Tecumseh Early Childhood Center, Tecumseh Middle School and Tecumseh High School have now returned to in-person instruction, while Barnard Elementary School and Cross Timbers Elementary School will remain in distance learning the rest of this week.

He explained TPS has also experienced issues with staffing as more people are out because of COVID-19.

"We have new reports of illnesses in our staff members and their families each day," Kinsey said. "I would ask that all families keep plans for distance learning in mind even when we return to in-person instruction in case our staffing situation changes."

The superintendent explained he hopes the district will no longer be in this difficult situation.

He is thankful to the Tecumseh community for their support and their patience.

"I appreciate your support of our schools, your flexibility and your patience with us as we strive to do what is best for the education and health of our students, our staff and our community," Kinsey said.

Along with Tecumseh and Shawnee, McLoud Public Schools has also sent students to distance learning in the latest surge of the pandemic.

According to Interim Superintendent Rhonda Hockenbury, the district is also struggling with staff shortages.

She said McLoud High School will remain in distance learning for the rest of this week.

The high school students are expected to return to in-person learning Monday, January 24.

"We will use high school teachers who are available to substitute across the district to ensure a certified staff member in every classroom," Hockenbury said.

Special education services will be provided at the high school during the days of distance learning.

All other sites will be in-person for the remainder of this week and all extra curricular activities will continue as long as there are adequate staff members to cover the events.

"Thank you for your patience as we attempt to once again navigate the difficulties caused by COVID," Hockenbury said. "We appreciate your support."

Communities are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and school wellness checks.

