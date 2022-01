Bethel Lower Elementary announces honor rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel Lower Elementary has announced its honor rolls.

The students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll for Bethel Lower Elementary's first semester are as follows:

First Grade: Isaac Boland, Alyssa Briley, Colin Burkhart, Braxton Caudle, Bentley Clark, Jace Cloud, Bryan Cobb, Ryatt Harris, Nash Herron, Boston Ledgerwood, Annabelle Lee, Ella Lee, Jackson Lees, Naomi Loftis, Vivian Ma, Piper Marlow, Jaxson Mayo, Joshua Pankowsky, Illa Phelps, Skylar Phipps, Bristol Robbins, Urijah Stafford, Jack Steward, Gentry Stith, Zayne Taylor, Sadie Wellman, Kaden Wilson and Linda Kay Yarbrough.

Second Grade: Legend Baker, Taycie Baker, Greyson Brown, Eli Cobb, Emery Cox, Callie Cunningham, Gabe Dague-Hall, Hadley Danuser, Madison Foote, Judah Geren, Anna Hearn, Madison Jones, Marley Ketcherside, Kate King, Thomas Lulko, Bentley Massie, Reid Pope, Ethan Pringle, Ari Propp, Kaiden Ramsey, Jackson Scarborough, Karsyn Spang-Klotz, Litton Stone, Saydi Taron, Davian Trussell, Faith Velasquez, Dyxse Wade, Silas Wellman, Kaylee Whittet and Chevelle Wills.

***

The Principal’s Honor Roll Bethel Lower Elementary for first semester was announced.

The students are as follows:

First Grade: Brody Baker, Kinzleigh Baxter, Gunner Billins, Jocelyn Boatman, Maria Burnett, Cole Darr, Scarlet Foote, Hannah Garner, Blakely Giles, Ryleigh Guderian, Luke Harrell, Deaton Holt, Kaylee Kelley, Emilee Klippstein, Colyn LaPlante, Kaleb Moyer, Blaise Mullendore, Bliss Newman, Eban Powis, Peyton Ralls, Rylee Reeves, Aiyden Rutledge, Rhianna Schnitker, Taylyn Speers, Ruger Stanley, Jack Stinger and Eli Tubbs.

Second Grade: Callen Anthony, Charlsie Baden, Chloe Boatman, Ryder Bolding, Peyton Bradley, William Burnett, Bennett Carpenter, Joey Carter, Sadie Cloud, Briggslee Cobb, Callie Collins, Ridley Cook, Allyson Decker, Landon Edens, Stetson Giles, Eli Hanmer, Maverick Hodge, Landen Karr, Emily Kellerby, Austin Koster, Ale’jandro Marquez, Brantley Millsap, Grasyn Murrell, Kaydence Perkins, Emma Poling, Kamryn Purser, Piper Ross, Eastyn Smith, River Taylor, Chevy Weaver and Anthony Wigle.