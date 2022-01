Calendar of Events from Jan. 22

The Shawnee News-Star

Saturday, January 22

See comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross' upcoming performance at the Ritz Theatre in Shawnee on Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. The show is for ages 18 and older and tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/andygrosscomedianventriloquistandmagician/theritztheater/shawnee/25801/.

Thursday, Janurary 27

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its Free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. You'll find us in the pavilion behind the church.

Friday, February 4

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, February 4 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “The Cross and the Switchblade”, the true story of David Wilkerson, a small-town preacher who gets caught up in the shadows of a 1950’s crime-ridden neighborhood in New York City, or enjoy the family movie which was postponed from January, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection, Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.