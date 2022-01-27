Seminole High School aviation class tours Jimmie Austin Regional Airport

Oklahoma State Senator Zack Taylor recently hosted the Seminole High School Aviation I class at the Jimmie Austin Regional Airport.

Fifteen SHS students participated in the field trip and learned about the local airport operating procedures.

Senator Taylor gave the students a short presentation about how his interest in aviation began when he was a teen working at the Jimmie Austin Regional Airport. Throughout that time, he earned his pilot’s license and later obtained his Airframe & Powerplant mechanic’s license.

The students had the opportunity to see current aircraft being worked on and saw different aircraft types. The Taylor family fed the students for lunch, and then they were taken on a tour of the Air Evac Lifeteam facility. While in the Air Evac facility, the students spoke to the pilot, paramedic, and nurse. They were able to sit in and explore the Air Evac helicopter.

Following the Air Evac facility tour, Senator Taylor allowed students the opportunity to taxi in a Citabria airplane. After allowing the students to taxi in the aircraft, Senator Taylor offered the students a chance to enter a drawing to take a free flight in one of the airplanes they saw on the trip. Two students were drawn and will be setting up their trips soon.

The Seminole High School Aviation I students and instructor McKayla Plett extend a big “thank you” to Senator Taylor, the Taylor Family, and the Air Evac team.