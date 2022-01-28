3 Things to Do this weekend around Shawnee: Jan. 29-30, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

3 Things to Do this Weekend: Jan. 29-30, 2022

Check out the Open Mic Comedy at the Watering Hole Saloon Friday, January 28 in Shawnee from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kenny Pitts of The Raging Peacemakers will play his solo social distant acoustic tunes

just for you at The Black Hawk Casino Saturday, January 29 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Chad Todd Band will perform at the Brickhouse Saloon Saturday, January 29 at with doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and people must be 21 years or older to attend.