Bethel High School Principal's Honor Roll announced
The Shawnee News-Star
Bethel High School's Principal's Honor Roll has been announced.
The students include:
Arnold, Lilly
Ayers, Harley
Baker, Kyler
Barlow, Talon
Boland, Hope
Brodine, Bradlee
Bussey, Tyler
Cannon, Ava
Coffman, Bryson
Davison, Abigail
Duncan, Cale
Gamble, Paisley
Gurney, Wes
Hernandez, Alex
Hood, Breea
Howell, Landen
Ingersoll, Christopher
Johnson, Skylar
Konkler, Sydne
Little, Stormy
Long, Hannah
Melson, Austin
Moore, Jaxson
Morris, Larron
Mullendore, Philip
Murray, Sydney
Prewett, Montea
Ricker, Cayden
Rowan, Cody
Sexton, Jason
Tucker, Kaylee
Yarbrough, Landry