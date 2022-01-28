LOCAL

Bethel High School Principal's Honor Roll announced

The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel High School's Principal's Honor Roll has been announced.

The students include:

Arnold, Lilly

Ayers, Harley

Baker, Kyler

Barlow, Talon

Boland, Hope

Brodine, Bradlee

Bussey, Tyler

Cannon, Ava

Coffman, Bryson

Davison, Abigail

Duncan, Cale

Gamble, Paisley

Gurney, Wes

Hernandez, Alex

Hood, Breea

Howell, Landen

Ingersoll, Christopher

Johnson, Skylar

Konkler, Sydne

Little, Stormy

Long, Hannah

Melson, Austin

Moore, Jaxson

Morris, Larron

Mullendore, Philip

Murray, Sydney

Prewett, Montea

Ricker, Cayden

Rowan, Cody

Sexton, Jason

Tucker, Kaylee

Yarbrough, Landry