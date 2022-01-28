Pottawatomie County Election Board celebrates National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

The Pottawatomie County Election Board had 16 voters sign up to become precinct officials and help with elections during National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Tuesday, January 25.

According to Patricia Carter, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, the Election Board had a table set up on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day informing people how they can become precinct officials.

And Carter said they continue to receive phone calls and inquiries about the details and requirements.

She explained there were 104 precinct officials who worked at the voting precincts in the county.

However, that number continues to increase, which is beneficial for the Election Board because they need 140 workers for upcoming elections, including the June Primary, August Primary Runoff and General Election in November.

If people are interested in becoming precinct officials, Carter said they can call the County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or visit their building located at 330 North Broadway Avenue in Shawnee.

Be on the look out for the Shawnee News-Star's "Heroes of Democracy" series which will feature various precinct officials in the county.