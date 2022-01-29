Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art sets up spring 2022 art classes for all ages

Special to the News-Star

Shawnee, OK – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is offering a variety of children, teen, and adult art programs beginning in February.

Participants have the opportunity to participate in printmaking, drawing, painting, ceramics, and even stop motion animation. The MGMoA is also continuing their Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops led by certified art therapists. Online registration is now open! To see a complete list of programs and those listed above please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage.

Starting in February, young artists can attend After School Art: Gelli Printmaking led by Bridget Moore scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 9 for ages 5-12 with two class sessions. Teens ages 13-18 have the opportunity to work with animator and artist Nicole Emmons with this Teen Art Clinic: Stop Motion Animation Part 1 starting Wednesday Feb. 23 with five class sessions. Teens can learn a traditional art skill in Teen Art Clinic: Block Printmaking led by Bridget Moore beginning Thursday Feb. 24 with four class sessions. Adults ages 18 and up have the opportunity to learn new skills with Adult Art Workshops and Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops. Artist and art educator, Greta Lyn Baxter, will lead the first Adult Art Workshop in February, Drawing for Beginners on Tuesdays starting Feb. 8 with three sessions. Certified art therapist, Maureen Harvey, will lead the next Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops: Integrating Self, Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Artist and art educator Bridget Moore is also providing a more in depth look for Block Printmaking beginning Thursday Feb. 24 with four sessions.

There are many more classes and workshops to come during Spring 2022 at the MGMoA. Registration is open for most programs. Museum members receive discounts on all programs. Scholarships are available for ages 5-18 in After School Art or Teen Art Clinics. EPIC students and homeschool students welcomed.

To see a complete list of programs and those listed above please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. For questions please call 405-878-5605 or email education@mgmoa.org. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. with an admission fee. Masks are recommended but not required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.