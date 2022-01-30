Early voting begins Feb. 3 in several Pott. County elections

The Shawnee News-Star

Early voting begins Thursday Feb., 3 for voters in Pottawatomie County.

Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day Feb. 8 have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Voters will have ballots for Prague and Konawa School Districts and also for the Town of Bethel and City of Oklahoma City elections.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Carter said.

Early voting is available Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 330 North Broadway, Shawnee. Carter reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 North Broadway, Shawnee and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions, please contact the Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawtomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.