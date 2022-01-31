Melton to speak at OBU Founders’ Day chapel Feb. 2

The Shawnee News-Star

Dr. Doug Melton, pastor of Southern Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, will deliver the address during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Founders’ Day chapel service Wednesday, Feb. 2. The service will take place at 10 a.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on the OBU campus in Shawnee.

Founders’ Day is held each year near the beginning of the spring semester to commemorate the University’s incorporation in 1910. Founders’ Day is also dedicated to honoring those who have faithfully served as faculty and staff at OBU in the past.

Melton has served as pastor of Southern Hills Baptist Church since 2000.

He previously served at OBU for 14 years, with the final seven years of his tenure being in the role of dean of students. He earned a bachelor’s degree from OBU in 1983.

He then earned both a Master of Science and Ph.D. in higher education from the University of North Texas.

He has served as president of the Oklahoma Pastors Conference and the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (now Oklahoma Baptists).

He has also served on the board of directors for Oklahoma Baptists, the Southern Baptist Convention executive committee, and the International Mission Board board of trustees. He has previously spoken at OBU, including serving as the spring commencement speaker in May 2021 and the winter commencement speaker in December 2010.

The University is hosting a come-and-go cupcake celebration in honor of OBU’s 112th birthday following the chapel service. The event will take place at the Cargill Advancement and Alumni Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2. The entire OBU community is invited to stop by, enjoy a cupcake and celebrate together. The Cargill Center is located on the north side of MacArthur, just east of Taylor Residence Center.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.