Shawnee police investigate first 2022 homicide

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating its first reported homicide of 2022.

Officers responded to a call around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 for a reported shooting.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 10th Street.

"Upon arrival officers located an adult male, later identified as Brandon Kaseca, 25, who had been shot," Lozano said. "The male was pronounced dead at the scene."

This incident is still under investigation.

