Heroes of Democracy: Shawnee resident Anna Fleming enjoys being precinct official

For the last six years, Shawnee resident and 87-year-old Anna Fleming has been a precinct worker in Pottawatomie County.

According to Fleming, she moved to Shawnee from Ardmore in 2015.

"My first election to work as a precinct official was April 5, 2016," Fleming said.

She explained she would often visit her daughter, Debby Allison, at the Pottawatomie County Election Board and that's what initially inspired her to become involved in local elections.

"I had no idea the number of hours or amount of work it took to hold an election until I began to watch the ladies in the Election Board office," Fleming said.

So that's when she told then County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover that she wanted to volunteer at the Election Board.

"My volunteer duties included filing, putting address labels on mailings, alphabetizing voter registrations and absentee applications, assisting with packing precinct bags in preparation for elections, and so on.

She explained through volunteering, she was inspired to become even more involved.

"I work as an absentee voting board member during early in-person voting and as a clerk at a precinct on election day," Fleming said.

For Fleming, the best aspect of being a precinct official is meeting and greeting the voters.

In addition to being inspired by her own experience, Fleming said she was also inspired by her father, who was a precinct official in the 1940s when she was a child.

"I remember him getting ready and dressing up to go work the polls," Fleming said. "He would come home and talk about how much he enjoyed his day."

She said it always seemed as if her father was preparing for an important duty.

"He was proud of being a poll worker and I was proud of him for that civic duty," she said. "I took the opportunity when it arose to serve in the same civic capacity as my father."

Fleming advises those who are retirees like her to become precinct officials as it will get them out of the house and with people.

"The first election I worked made me realize just how vital precinct officials are to the election," she said.

As she continues to volunteer for the Election Board, Fleming sees the need for more precinct officials and hopes more people sign up to help with elections, especially the national ones coming this year.

The first election in Pottawatomie County this year will be Feb. 8.