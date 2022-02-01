Getting prepared: Winter storm warning issued for Pottawatomie County, much of Oklahoma

In response to a winter weather event expected to impact Pottawatomie County — and nearly all of Oklahoma — a Winter Storm Warning was issued Tuesday and is set to remain in place through Feb. 3.

Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman said the county has been in preparations and he advises residents to prepare for the winter weather.

"We are asking everyone to please prepare and be ready for this possible winter storm," he said. "Prepare your home, family and vehicle for the worst-case scenario."

The county will be monitoring the roads and will have road crews ready to sand, salt and remove snow.

"The Pottawatomie County Office of Emergency Management will be monitoring the situation as a whole and assisting the cities, towns, and communities if needed," Larman said.

If the need arises, he said the county also will work with the American Red Cross to open shelter locations.

In addition to precipitation, temperatures will remain well below freezing.

And with those frigid temperatures, Larman suggests dressing in layers of light and warm clothing and keeping hands, feet and head well covered.

"Avoid overexertion when engaging in outdoor tasks, such as shoveling snow. Take breaks when you feel tired or strained," Larman said.

He also advises residents to take care of their pets by bringing them indoors or providing adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have access to water.

Larman said everyone should be prepared for an emergency and know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

"Seek emergency help right away if numbness or pain doesn’t go away," he said.

How to prepare your home

Ahead of the storm, Larman said it's a good idea to winterize homes with good insulation, which can be achieved with use of caulk and weather strip frames for doors and windows.

"Heat your home safely. If you plan to use a wood stove, fireplace, or portable space heater, be extremely careful and follow the manufacturer’s instructions," Larman said.

Residents should also check the batteries in their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

"Keep an emergency kit in your home that includes nonperishable food, water, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, extra medicine and baby items, if necessary," he said.

In addition to homes, Larman said citizens should prepare their cars if they need to be out and about in the weather.

"Make sure your tires have enough tread and check the air pressure for winter driving," Larman said. "Keep your gas tank full to help prevent ice in the tank and fuel lines."

People should also replace their windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture, check the antifreeze and have the radiator system serviced.

"Equip your car with an emergency kit that includes water, snacks, a first-aid kit, blankets, flashlight, extra batteries, portable cell phone charger and emergency flares," Larman said.

Lastly, Larman encourages people to prepare their families for the storm.

"Check the air temperature and wind-chill factor before engaging in outdoor activities," he said. "When participating in outdoor recreation, take a buddy and carry a cell phone."

Watch for updates.