My Safety Call: Pilot program aims to give peace of mind to area seniors

Special to the News-Star

COEDD Area Agency on Aging is launching a pilot program that makes a daily safety call to participating seniors. The service “My Safety Call” is designed to help check in with friends and loved ones who live alone or who have ongoing health concerns.

The service offers peace of mind and a way to help ensure the senior’s safety. The pilot program is available to Older Oklahomans aged 60 and older residing in Pawnee, Payne, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, and Okfuskee Counties.

Here's how the program works:

Daily at a pre-set time, the My Safety Call program automatically calls the program participant. If there is no answer after three attempts, the program initiates an alert that is sent to the program participant’s emergency contacts. The goal of the pilot program is to gauge the programs effectiveness and need within the COEDD-Area Agency on Aging service area.

To participate in the “My Safety Call” pilot program, a person must: 1. Live in the COEDD-AAA 7 Counties service area. 2. Be aged 60 years or older. 3. Be capable of answering the phone. 4. Have at least two emergency contacts.

For more information on the “My Safety Call” pilot program please contact COEDD-Area Agency on Aging at 405-273-6410, press 2 for Aging Service or email aaadirector@coedd.net.