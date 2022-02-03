After school 'Clubhouse' format to engage Seminole students

The Shawnee News-Star

SEMINOLE — Fun is meeting academics in the new after-school Chieftain Clubhouse being offered to students at Seminole Public Schools. Clubhouse started Jan. 31 and is and led by certified staff or community members. The clubhouse is being offered at BLS, Wilson and Northwood Elementary sites and each child can learn new skills or hobbies.

The Chieftain Clubhouse is offered Monday-Thursday 3:10 to 5 p.m. The programs will start with a few clubs per month and will continue to add clubs as the program grows.

“The Clubhouse will be addressing learning loss, but it is being disguised as fun and interactive activities that the students will love,” stated Angela Willmett, Assistant Superintendent for Seminole Public Schools.

“Community partners are a vital component to the Clubhouse, said Willmett “If there are a group of people in our community who quilt and want to start a quilting club, this is a perfect opportunity to connect them with students and teach them quilting,” said Wilmett.

All community partners must have a background check to work with students. Anyone interested in putting together a club for the Chieftain Clubhouse should reach out to Mrs. Willmett at the district office.

“The Chieftain Clubhouse is built on the success we had with Sumer Camp I Can,” noted Willmett. “We are super excited to continue the momentum of the success through these enrichment programs in our Chieftain Clubhouse that are based on student interest and input, exclaimed Willmett.

“Our students are excited and their parents are looking forward to having a safe and fun opportunity for their children, “said Willmett.

All students will be receiving a balanced snack, almost equivalent to a third meal as hunger is a reality that many of Seminole students face.

Below is a list of the example of the type of after school clubs that will be offered in the Chieftain Clubhouse:

Little Dribblers Club, Baseball Club, Mine Craft Club, Dance Club, Photography Club, Movie Making Club, Drawing and Animation Club, Computer Club, E-sports Club, Wilderness/Outdoor Club, Cosmetology Club, Lego Robotics Club, Board Games Club, Art Club, Engineering Club, Calligraphy Club, Etiquette Club, Poetry Club, Flag Football Club, Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Club, Agriculture Club, Kitchen Science Club, Life Skills Club, Financial Literacy Club, Foreign Language Club, Choir Club, History Club, Sewing Club, Quilting Club, Speech and Debate Club, Theatre Club and Band Club.