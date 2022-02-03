North Rock Creek band makes history

The Shawnee News-Star

Local Band students at North Rock Creek made history this past week.

Tansy Brooks, Baritone Saxophone player for the North Rock Creek Cougars, became the first student from NRC to make the Oklahoma Music Educators Association All-State Band. Tansy participated in the group at the OMEA this past week as a member of the All-State Jazz Band. Tansy worked with students from across the state under All-State Clinician Kris Berg for two days before presenting the annual All State Jazz Concert.

In addition to making the All-State Group, Tansy was also voted “Outstanding High School Jazz Musician of the Year” by the Oklahoma Jazz Educators Association. This award was presented to her at the Jazz Concert this past week as well.

This finishes off a process started by Tansy and other NRC students when tryouts started back in November. Another notable accomplishment was made Colton Burch, North Rock Creek Senior who made Alternate for the All-State Concert Band, putting him in the top 10 high school euphonium players in the state.

“I am so proud of these kids,” Director Mr. Potter said, adding they have worked so hard and it’s great to see it pay off for them.