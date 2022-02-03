Shawnee High School names Spring Homecoming King, Queen
Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Jordan Hale and Ansley Orrell were announced as the Shawnee High School Spring Homecoming King and Queen at the Homecoming basketball game Tuesday.
According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer, the Homecoming court and their charities included the following:
- Pom and Baseball — Berlin Garlow and Bauer Brittan
- Basketball — Tanner Morris and Ansley Orrell
- Choir — Abbiegail James and Matthew Swedburg
- Future Farmers of America — Macy Nelson and Zachary Rawlins
- Golf — Katlyn Garcia and Landon Primeux
- Soccer — Elaina Matkin and Jordan Hale
- Tennis — Abigail Looper and Payton Greenwood
- Track — Mirakle Blackshire and Eli Wiley
This year's theme for Spring Homecoming was "SHS is Out of this World."
As part of Homecoming week festivities, SHS Student Council will also host a bingo night in the high school library. Due to the uncertainty of this week's weather situation, Student Council made the decision to move Bingo Night to next week. Bingo cards will be $1 each and those attending can wear a space-themed costume.
Check back for updates.