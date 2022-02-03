Shawnee High School names Spring Homecoming King, Queen

Jordan Hale and Ansley Orrell were announced as the Shawnee High School Spring Homecoming King and Queen at the Homecoming basketball game Tuesday.

According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer, the Homecoming court and their charities included the following:

Pom and Baseball — Berlin Garlow and Bauer Brittan

— Berlin Garlow and Bauer Brittan Basketball — Tanner Morris and Ansley Orrell

— Tanner Morris and Ansley Orrell Choir — Abbiegail James and Matthew Swedburg

— Abbiegail James and Matthew Swedburg Future Farmers of America — Macy Nelson and Zachary Rawlins

— Macy Nelson and Zachary Rawlins Golf — Katlyn Garcia and Landon Primeux

— Katlyn Garcia and Landon Primeux Soccer — Elaina Matkin and Jordan Hale

— Elaina Matkin and Jordan Hale Tennis — Abigail Looper and Payton Greenwood

— Abigail Looper and Payton Greenwood Track — Mirakle Blackshire and Eli Wiley

This year's theme for Spring Homecoming was "SHS is Out of this World."

As part of Homecoming week festivities, SHS Student Council will also host a bingo night in the high school library. Due to the uncertainty of this week's weather situation, Student Council made the decision to move Bingo Night to next week. Bingo cards will be $1 each and those attending can wear a space-themed costume.

Check back for updates.