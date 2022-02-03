Pottawatomie County residents asked to stay home as winter weather creates severe road conditions

Roads in Pottawatomie County have been impacted by the winter storm as there have been numerous motor vehicle accidents reported with injures and non-injuries since the storm began Wednesday.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Chad Larman, the county, as of Thursday morning, had received four to five inches of snow and about an inch of sleet.

"(Wednesday), roads deteriorated rapidly, we had numerous motor vehicle accidents throughout the county, both injury, and non-injury," Larman said.

As of Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Pottawatomie County Commissioners were reporting severe road conditions.

"Pottawatomie County has crews on the road trying to clear them, but it will take some time since the sleet fell first (Wednesday) and it has formed a sheet of ice under the snow," Larman said Thursday morning.

Residents are advised to stay home if they do not have to be out on the roads, which are slick and hazardous.

For those who have to be on the roads, Larman said they need to drive slowly and allow for extra time to travel to their destination.

Additionally, everyone should ensure they have an emergency kit with them filled with blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger. People also need to make sure they have a full tank of gas.

Thursday morning, Larman said "the latest report from ODOT is still showing I-40 east of the Earlsboro exit down to one lane from a jacked-knifed semi (Wednesday) night. While the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was discouraging any travel in that area, an alternate route was also suggested, such as US-270/SH-9.

Statewide, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews were treating and clearing highways, interstates and all turnpikes statewide around-the-clock.

Travel in most parts of Oklahoma is strongly discouraged as more counties are affected by the low temperatures, new rounds of winter precipitation and blowing snow. Slick and hazardous conditions are now being reported on roadways in all regions of the state, with many highways remaining snow-packed.

Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas remained slick and hazardous Thursday. Motorists should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

During snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

How to check current road conditions in Oklahoma

ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org

Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org

New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org