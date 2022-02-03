Stamps to join OBU faculty as Chair of Hobbs School of Theology and Ministry

The Shawnee News-Star

Dr. R. Lucas Stamps will join the OBU faculty as chair of the Herschel H. Hobbs School of Theology and Ministry effective July 1. He will likewise serve as the Dickinson Chair of Religion, professor of biblical and theological studies, and director of the Master of Arts program.

Stamps currently serves as associate professor of Christian studies at Anderson University and Clamp Divinity School in South Carolina, where he has worked since 2017. He previously served as faculty lead in Christian ministries at California Baptist University, online and professional studies, from 2015 to 2017. He also served as assistant professor of Christian studies for CBU, online and professional studies, from 2012 to 2017.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Auburn University. He later earned a Master of Divinity with an emphasis in Christian ministry from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He then earned a Ph.D. in systematic theology, also from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author or co-author of numerous books, book contributions, journal articles, magazine articles, and more.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody looks forward to Stamps joining the faculty and leading the Hobbs School of Theology and Ministry.

“We are thrilled that an excellent scholar such as Dr. Stamps has agreed to join the faculty at OBU. I believe Dr. Stamps is a great match for the Hobbs School of Theology and Ministry, bringing depth of experience in biblical scholarship and teaching, paired with a desire to engage students in community together.”

For more information about the Herschel H. Hobbs School of Theology and Ministry, visit okbu.edu/theology.