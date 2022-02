The Shawnee News-Star

Visit the Oklahoma Classics Car and Memorabilia Auction Friday, February 4 at 6 p.m. and Saturday February 5 at the FireLake Arena.

Check out Andypalooza, where both local and national bands will perform on Saturday, February 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Shawnee from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Take a ride on a model train at the Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma in McLoud Sunday, February 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.