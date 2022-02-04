Calendar of Events from Feb. 4

February 8

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 8.The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.

February 18

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, February 18 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “The Cross and the Switchblade”, the true story of David Wilkerson, a small-town preacher who gets caught up in the shadows of a 1950’s crime-ridden neighborhood in New York City, or enjoy the family movie which was postponed from January, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection, Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

February 24

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 24.The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.