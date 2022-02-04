New director KC Koonce brings vision of hope to Pottawatomie County Child Advocacy Center

On Jan. 3, KC Koonce began her position as the new Director of the Pottawatomie County Child Advocacy Center.

According to Koonce, she is hoping to improve the functionality of the CAC after its challenging time of losing its building, major funding, staff members and almost its accreditation.

Koonce said while she was not present during all those issues, she is dedicated to bettering the CAC and its services for those who need them.

"Our focus over the past month has been on assessing and developing systems and protocols that best support staff, community partners and those we serve," Koonce said.

According to MTD Coordinator Jessica Grant, many changes have been made to the CAC since Koonce became director.

"We have been rebuilding relationships with community partners and working to serve them most effectively as they work to do investigations while also utilizing our current resources to best serve," Grant said.

She explained these relationships have vastly improved since the beginning of 2022.

"There has been a lot of trauma for our team members over the last few years and we are working to heal and restore those relationships," Grant said. "A lot of what we do to serve children and families in our community is made possible by good relationships with other agencies and improving these relationships is critical to all of us being successful."

Forensic Interviewer Vanessa Parsons said under Koonce's leadership, she feels the CAC has vastly improved and the new director has brought a vision of hope.

"For the first time in the 10 years that I have been at the CAC, I have hope that we can do more than survive but maybe actually thrive," Parsons' said. "That we can create an agency that wraps a child in support and healing and perhaps prevent re-victimization, reduces systemic trauma, and really impacts the lives of the children and families that we serve."

For Koonce, the best aspect of being with the CAC is working and collaborating with passionate people whose sole goal is to help children and their families.

"Pottawatomie County is my home and children are my passion," Koonce said. "After researching the struggles of the center, I truly felt that I could assist if given the opportunity."

Koonce was raised in Bethel Acres, received her Bachelor's from the University of Central Oklahoma and is completing her last semester to obtain her MSW from the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa.

"I served in multiple roles within OKDHS Child Welfare over the past decade including frontline fieldwork to the Oklahoma Fosters, Initiative and to field supervision," Koonce said.

Koonce said the CAC is an extremely important part of the community as it provides needed services to children and their families.

"The work the CAC does is 'upstream' for so many social issues we face," Koonce said. "Ensuring the needs of our most vulnerable children are met and supports are put in place for not only them but their caregivers and support systems can change the trajectory of their lives and our community."

Grant said it has been nice to see the changes made to the CAC this year.

"The past of the CAC is filled with a lot of chaos and clutter and it has been a wonderful breath of fresh air to clean out old messes and start over again with a fresh vision and the support to be able to accomplish the mission of serving children and families in our community," she said.

Going forward, Koonce hopes to make the CAC a non-profit organization.

"With approval from our advisory committee, we are in the beginning stages now," she said. "February we will work to develop a governing board."

In addition, Koonce explained the CAC would like to find a new location and hopes to soon find one that is conducive to services and allows for a child-focused setting.

"My hope is to continue to work with community partners and those we serve to design a space and programs that support our community partners and provide trauma-informed services for our children to overcome their past and flourish," Koonce said.

For more information about the CAC, (405) 585-2133.