Elections to be held in Pottawatomie County Feb. 8

Pottawatomie County voters will go the polls for elections in Bethel, Prague and Konawa on Tuesday, February 8.

According to sample ballots from the Pottawatomie County Election Board, the election in Bethel will be a yes or no proposition question regarding the town's Charter.

"Shall the proposed Charter created by the Board of Freeholders of the Town of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma be approved," the sample ballot reads.

In addition, there will be an election for the Prague Board of Education Office No. 2.

The candidates in that race are Jarrod VanZant, Adam Hogue and Thomas Palmer.

There will also be an election for the Konawa Board of Education Office No. 1.

Those candidates are Justin Morrison, Sierra Bunch and Ronnie Branscum.

Lastly, depending on their area of residence, some voters in Pottawatomie County will be able to vote in the election for Oklahoma City Mayor.

The candidates include Carol Hefner, Jimmy Lawson, David Holt and Frank Urbanic.

For information regarding ballots or the election, visit the County Election Board at 330 N. Broadway Avenue in Shawnee or call (405) 273-8376.

Check back for updates and election results.