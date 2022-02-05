SSM Health awards grant to Shawnee Family YMCA

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee — SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee recently awarded the Shawnee Family YMCA a $20,000 grant for two new programs, the Diabetes Prevention Program and the Livestrong at the YMCA.

“Shawnee Family YMCA has always been an incredible partner in our community for educating and promoting healthy living,” says Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “These two programs can make a measurable impact towards meaningful change in a person’s overall health.”

The Diabetes Prevention Program will focus on education, fitness, healthy eating, and social support for anyone diagnosed with or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Participants will engage in 25 free sessions that will emphasis small, measurable lifestyle goals.

The Livestrong at the YMCA promotes the importance of physical activity after a cancer diagnosis. The free 12-week program allows survivors to participate in customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs from certified fitness instructors. This program is designed for cancer survivors who are living with or beyond cancer.

"The Shawnee Family YMCA is so thankful to receive this grant money to provide meaningful impact for the Shawnee community and surrounding areas,” says Mike Job, Chief Executive Officer, Shawnee Family YMCA. “The Diabetes prevention program will allow us to cater to those families that are in need and provide a healthy lifestyle change to them. The Livestrong program will give the YMCA the opportunity to work with cancer survivors as they participate in exercise programs working with a certified trainer catered to their individual needs. We aim to promote the importance of physical activity after a cancer diagnosis. We are looking forward to starting both of these programs later in the year."

Every three years, St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee conducts a Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) to better understand and address the health needs in the community. St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee is currently finalizing the CHNA for 2022-2024 and will announce the top three health care priorities identified and the implementation plan to help move the needle of health for the community we serve.