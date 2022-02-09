Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser set April 29 in Shawnee

BBBS

SHAWNEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in Shawnee announces the return of its signature fundraising event: Bowl For Kids’ Sake. This event will be held at FireLake Bowling Center in Shawnee on Friday, April 29. This fun event starts at 6 p.m. and is Chaired by Chelsea Combs, General Manager of FireLake Bowling Center.

Funds raised at Bowl For Kids’ Sake support our one-to-one mentoring programs that empower the potential of youth, leading to their brightest possible futures. Evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.

"We're fortunate to have a relationship with members of the Professional Bowlers Association in this area." said Shawnee Area Director, Nikki Rieves. "They add to the fun of the evening and help this community to raise funds to help local kids."

Now is the perfect time to gather your team. Join a bowl team or fundraise individually at bfksshawnee.org

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, see bigoklahoma.org.