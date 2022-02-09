Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce to host 21st annual fundraising event, auction

The Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce will host its 21st annual event and auction Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

According to Leslie Meritt, Executive Director of the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce, the auction will be both online and in-person this year.

Meritt said the online auction was hosted by 32 Auctions Feb. 1 to Feb.8 and the in-person event will be held Feb. 10 at Tecumseh City Hall.

People were able to bid on online only items during the virtual auction and items for the in-person auction will be available at the event.

For those items, bidders must purchase a ticket to the in-person auction.

Tickets are $45. Register at https://tecumsehchamber.com/index.php?option=com_civicrm&task=civicrm/event/info&Itemid=348&reset=1&id=78

"We will dine on prime rib and chicken with vegetable lasagna substitution. There will be a dessert auction for the most exquisite delectable desserts to share amongst the table," Meritt said.

Only 200 people will be able to attend the in-person auction.

Meritt said proceeds from the auction will go toward various events and programs the Chamber hosts for the Tecumseh community.

"Some of the things your generous bids will apply to are business education and resources, business networking events, business banquet awards, T.A.G. meetings, Legislative Luncheons, City Appreciation, Scholarships for Senior students, Tecumseh Middle School's Straight A awards, Senior of the month student awards, community Fire and Safety, Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Back to School Bash and many other events throughout the year," she said.

Meritt explained last year's auction raised a total of $18,810.50, which funded a portion of Tecumseh's operational expenses throughout the year.

"We need your donations and bids to continue to help and drive our mission. Please keep us working towards a healthy business climate to shape a healthier Tecumseh," Meritt said.

For more information, email Meritt at director@tecumsehchamber.com