Election results: Bethel Acres voters pass charter, school board elections held

Voters went to the polls for elections in Bethel, Prague and Konawa on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Bethel voters approved a proposition question regarding the town's Charter for its own town government, with 118 voters — or 81.38 percent — saying yes and 27 voters, or 18.62 percent, saying no.

Since a majority voted yes on the Charter, it will become the Charter of the Town of Bethel Acres if it's approved by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The charter can be amended or repealed through another vote from the citizens of Bethel Acres.

In addition, voters in Prague voted in the Board of Education Office No. 2 election.

Jarrod VanZant won the election and received 244 votes or 51.80 percent.

Adam Hogue received 172 votes or 36.52 percent and Thomas Palmer received 55 votes or 11.68 percent of the vote.

Citizens in Konawa cast ballots in the Konawa Board of Education Office No. 1 race, but a runoff will be needed for that seat.

Ronnie Branscum received 114 votes or 47.11 percent of the vote, Justin Morrison received 100 votes or 41.32 percent of the vote and Sierra Bunch received 28 votes or 11.57 percent of the vote.

According to Patricia Carter, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, none were elected to serve. However, because they received a majority of the votes, Morrison and Branscum will have a runoff in the Board of Education General Election on April 5.

Lastly, due to their area of residence, a few voters in Pottawatomie County were able to vote in the Oklahoma City Mayor's race. David Holt won re-election as Oklahoma City's mayor.

For information regarding future elections, visit the County Election Board at 330 N Broadway Avenue in Shawnee or call (405) 273-8376.