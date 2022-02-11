3 Things to Do this weekend around Shawnee: Feb. 12-13, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

• Visit the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art for a Gallery Talk given by the Curator of Collections as part of the Sancta Familla: Images of the Holy Family from Medieval through Modern and a book signing from journalist Linda Schaefer on Friday, February 11 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

• Enjoy Valentine's Day early with a late night skate date at Star Skate Friday, Feb.11 from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Star Skate is located at West 45th Street in Shawnee.

• Visit the American Legion Craft Show for unique items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Shawnee American Legion located at West Saratoga Street in Shawnee.