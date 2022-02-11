Planning for the future: Shawnee High School seniors attend Senior Conference

Various Shawnee High School students attended the Senior Conference Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Immanuel Baptist Church, where they learned about several colleges, careers and other options after graduation.

According to Michelle Wallace, Shawnee Public Schools Career Development and Community Partnership Advisor, the event was a success.

"Students were excited and engaged, and many walked away with helpful information from their breakout sessions," she said. "Several parents commented to me afterwards that their students came home telling them about what they had learned, such as valuable life skills like how to deal with stress, how to change a tire, even what a security deposit is."

There were approximately 190 students who attended the conference and learned about various aspects of life after high school and life in college.

Several colleges participated in the conference including Oklahoma State University, Rose State College, Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma Baptist University, The University of Oklahoma and many more.