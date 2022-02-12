Heroes of Democracy: Maud couple David and Vickie Richards work together as precinct officials

Note: This story is part of the News-Star's Heroes of Democracy series as we profile Pottawatomie County precinct officials who make area elections possible.

For several years now, married couple and Maud residents David and Vickie Richards have worked together as precinct officials for Precinct 38 at Saint Louis City Hall in southern Pottawatomie County.

According to David, he serves as judge at the precinct and began working elections on June 24, 2014.

He was inspired to work on local elections when Vickie, a precinct official since 2008, called him while he was working at Tinker Air Force Base (TAFB) and asked for his help on an election.

"So the next day I took off work and attended the class at the election board to be a precinct official and have found it is a very fulfilling, and prideful accomplishment. I’ve continued as an election official even after retirement from TAFB," he said.

The 63-year-old said he really enjoys working the Pottawatomie County Election Board.

"I’ve learned things that most don’t realize, like how much work goes into holding an election," he said. "The voters and coworkers are such a great joy to encounter. My favorite times are working the big elections, especially for the early in-person voting at the election board, also working alongside my wife."

Vickie, who is the inspector at the precinct, became an official in 2008 and was inspired by her mother to become a poll worker.

"My mother was an Inspector in Seminole County for many years," she said. "She said I would like it and I already knew a lot of the people who worked there. So I called the election board and asked if they needed workers."

For Vickie, working on elections allows her time out of the house, all while meeting new people and building relationships with her co-workers.

"Also learning how the election process is put into action and what it takes to run an election," Vickie said.

David explained it wasn't until he worked on an election that he realized how important it was to vote.

"I didn’t actually realize the pride it was to be able to vote and know I was responsible for the accuracy and accountability that was expected of me to uphold our right to vote," he said. "Everyone should experience that satisfaction."

David said the most important election he's worked on was the 2020 election.

"The most impactful election I’ve worked was the 2020 election because no matter which side of the political spectrum you were on, at the election precinct it was all about doing everything above board, correctly, with the knowledge we did it with one goal in mind — that was giving each individual their right to vote," he said.

For Vickie, her very first election was one of her most memorable elections.

"I remember showing up early and there were already voters standing in line around the building," she said. "It was so enjoyable. I was a floater so to speak, there to help where needed, so I actually was able to work every station at some point during the day."

In addition to her first election, Vickie said the 2020 election was also a memorable election for her.

"It was all hands on deck but still enjoyable. I had never seen so many voters," she said.

Both Vickie and David hope Pottawatomie County continues to grow and be a great place for their children and grandchildren to grow up.

"I feel it’s important to carry on a tradition and ensure each generation has the ability to vote for their beliefs and conviction of faith," Vickie said. "Becoming a precinct official has been enjoyable and well worth the time. It’s a great way to be out there and see people taking their time out of their day to vote."