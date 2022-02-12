Shawnee area news briefs

Shawnee News-Star

Carly Fisher of Shawnee named to the Fall 2021 President's List at Mississippi College

CLINTON, MS - Carly Fisher of Shawnee was named to the Fall 2021 president's List at Mississippi College.

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America's second-oldest Baptist college.

***

Local doctor expands practice

SSM Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome Theodore Ruff, M.D, as he expands his practice. Ruff specializes in general surgery, caring for patients at both SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Midwest.

Ruff has been with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee since 2017 and serving Midwest City residents since 1998. Prior to joining SSM Health, Ruff served on the staff at INTEGRIS Health Edmond and MD Surgery Center. He earned his undergraduate degree at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended medical school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He completed his residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio.

Ruff was a Major at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma and a Captain for Surgery at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also has thirteen years of experience teaching at the University of Oklahoma, Department of Family Practice.

Ruff’s primary practice office will be at the SSM Health Medical Group location at 9020 E. Reno in Midwest City. Dr. Ruff will also continue to see patients in Shawnee at the SSM Health Medical Group location at 3315 Kethley Road.

***