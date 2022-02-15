Primrose Retirement Community residents, staff to perform Random Acts of Kindness

Residents and staff of the Primrose Retirement Community will perform Random Acts of Kindness at Oklahoma Baptist University Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to Sales Director Staci Armstrong, residents and staff will give gift cards and other items to unsuspecting OBU students and Shawnee citizens.

Primrose has participated in the Random Acts of Kindness program for the last six years, she said, and handing out items to people at OBU is an all-time favorite.

"With the challenges in the world today, we can all use some extra kindness these days, and kindness from a stranger is something guaranteed to make a person smile," she said. "We hope that by sharing these small random acts of kindness, we can encourage others to pay it forward and to show kindness to strangers they come across.”