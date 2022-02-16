Beta Omicron Omega Chapter provides items to residents of Shawnee Park Apartments

The Shawnee News-Star

The Beta Omicron Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. distributed hats, gloves, scarves, and snacks last month to the schoolchildren and other residents of the Shawnee Park Apartments, located on Transportation Parkway.

This "Wraps and Snacks" event was a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service signature project for the sorority as Dr. King was a great advocate of helping all mankind.

The members of this chapter are located in Shawnee, Okmulgee, Boley, Oklahoma City, Langston and Clearview.