Calendar of Events from Feb. 16

February 17

The Third Thursday Poetry night will feature Paul Juhasz, poet, fiction and nonfiction writer, who has published in a number of literary journals. He may also read from Fulfillment , a mock journal based on his experiences as an Amazon worker. Juhasz will begin reading at 7 p.m., with “open mic” to follow. The Lunch Box will open at 6 p.m. for those who want to order something.

February 18

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy from 5:30-8:30 PM on Friday,February 18. Our featured artist for the evening is lampworked glass Artist Susan Chambers who will be demonstrating her craft throughout the evening.

February 18

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “The Cross and the Switchblade”, the true story of David Wilkerson, a small-town preacher who gets caught up in the shadows of a 1950’s crime-ridden neighborhood in New York City, or enjoy the family movie which was postponed from January, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection, Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

February 24

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 24.The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. The clothes closet is held in the pavilion behind the church.