Local news briefs: Bice announces Congressional Art Competition for Oklahoma’s Fifth District

Representative Stephanie Bice (OK-05) invites high school students in Oklahoma’s Fifth District to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Institute hosts an art competition each year to celebrate artistic talents nationwide. Students compete for the opportunity to have their original artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to encourage artistic expression and recognize the incredible talents of our country’s youth,” Rep. Bice said. “I look forward to showcasing the creativity of Oklahoma’s Fifth District in our nation’s capital.”

This year’s theme is “Oklahoma Skies: Celebrating the natural beauty of Oklahoma.”

The deadline for submission is Friday, April 8 by 4 p.m. Artwork can be dropped off at Rep. Bice’s district office at 500 N. Broadway Ave, Suite 250, Oklahoma City, OK.

Information on requirements for students, parents, guardians, and teachers can be found https://bice.house.gov/services/art-competition.

