OHP: McLoud woman killed in Lincoln County crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a McLoud woman died Monday in a single-vehicle accident north of Stroud in Lincoln County.

The patrol said that accident occurred about 9:15 p.m. on OK-99, about one-fourth mile south of 780 Road. That area is about eight miles north of Stroud.

Autumn Johnson, 33, McLoud was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller Emergency Medical Service from head injuries, the OHP reported.

Johnson was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 northbound on OK-99, the patrol reported, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a culvert. The trooper's report notes the vehicle rolled about 1.5 times, with Johnson ejected about 30 feet.

The driver's condition at the time of the crash was listed as apparently normal, with cause of the collision listed as unsafe speed.

The patrol said seat belts were not in use, although the vehicle's air bags did deploy.

The crash was Investigated by Trooper Hunn, #379 of the Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A. He was assisted by Trooper Karlin, #422 of the Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A, as well as the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, Stroud Police Department, Northeast Fire Department and Miller EMS.