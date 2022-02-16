Pottawatomie County commissioners to be fiscal agent for Child Advocacy Center

In a regular meeting Monday, the Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners gave approval to serve as the fiscal agent for the Child Advocacy Center as it applies for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant.

KC Koonce, director of the CAC, said because the CAC is in the process of becoming a non-profit, it was best for the program to utilize a fiscal agent rather than remain under the District Attorney's office.

"So it means when we apply we're applying under the county instead of under the District Attorney's office so there won't be any complications when we move over to the 501(c)3 as far as confusion of funds," Koonce said.

She explained the commissioners will oversee any reports the CAC requests to submit to VOCA.

"If we left it underneath the District Attorney's office, when we get our transfer to a non-profit, it can cause complications as far as where the grant money would go or if they would have to give it back so this removes all of that from the equation," Koonce said.

She said District Attorney Allan Grubb approved of utilizing the county and will remain on the CAC Advisory Committee along with other law enforcement, mental health officials and representatives from Project: Safe.

Once the CAC fully transitions to a non-profit, Koonce said it will become its own entity and will no longer be under the DA's office.

"We would have a governing board," Koonce said.

Currently the CAC is still looking for a new location to better serve children in Pottawatomie County.

Koonce feels grateful to the commissioners as their approval of the request allows the CAC to continue to move forward.

