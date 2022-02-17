Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free quit support

The Shawnee News-Star

Through With Chew Week, Feb. 20 - 26, raises awareness and educates the public on the detrimental health effects of smokeless tobacco. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), offers Oklahomans the opportunity to quit with FREE personalized help. The Helpline provides services including text and email support, phone and web coaching, at least a two-week supply of nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges, and more!

Often referred to as snuff, dip or chew, smokeless tobacco causes many health conditions including several cancers. Historically, people used smokeless tobacco thinking it was a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. However, smokeless tobacco also contains addictive nicotine and harmful carcinogens that are linked to cancer of the mouth, pancreas and esophagus. In addition, users can experience bad breath, gum disease, tooth decay and even tooth loss.

“The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline offers free cessation resources year-round to all Oklahomans,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director. “Smokeless tobacco can be very difficult to quit, and we want Oklahomans to know there is support, especially as we mark the Through With Chew Week.”

As you consider quitting smokeless tobacco, learn what to expect. Withdrawal symptoms include irritability, irregularity or constipation, hunger, headaches and a desire for sweets. Chewing on sugar-free gum, mints or anything crunchy can help curb cravings and keep you on track for staying tobacco free. Physical activity, even something as simple as a walk around the block, can help calm nerves.

Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. You can also connect with the Helpline through Facebook or by following us @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.

For Oklahoma youth wanting to tackle their nicotine addiction, My Life, My Quit provides teens 13 – 17 tailored resources for quitting tobacco. The text-based program offers free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens. MLMQ also helps teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping and helps teens find healthy ways to cope with stress. These free services can be found at MyLifeMyQuit.com or by texting “Start My Quit” to 36072.