Laptops, GPS trackers purchased for Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of 30 new laptops and 20 new GPS trackers for sheriff's office patrol vehicles.

According to Sheriff's Lt. Jared Strand, the laptops and trackers cost a total of $199,000 and will be used for deputy's vehicles.

Strand said some of the laptops will come with stands and printers, which will be placed in deputy vehicles to enable them to write reports and print other important documentation in their vehicle and without leaving their patrol district.

In addition, the GPS trackers will also be placed in vehicles that will allow field supervisors to monitor the driving habits of deputies.

"It's going to increase response times to calls. It's going to increase deputy productivity. It's going to decrease time of working on reports at the court house," Strand said. "We're going to be able to do a lot more from the field."

Stitt:Career tech, computer science and higher teacher pay are keys to future industry

Along with better serving communities, Strand said this new equipment will also help the county and the Sheriff's Office save money.

"It's going to cut down on fuel cost. That's going to be a big thing. It's going to save on wear and tear of the vehicles," Strand said. "We're going to provide quarterly reports to the commissioners to show them how much money we're saving the county and the citizens."

The trackers will track the speed, excessive acceleration, hard braking and excessive idling.

Strand has worked on acquiring these laptops and trackers since October of 2021.

More:OHP: McLoud woman killed in Lincoln County crash

He said the laptops are nearly indestructible as they are made by a company that provides similar equipment to the military.

"They are tough. They're military grade almost in a sense," Strand said. "I've been testing this computer out for about three months."

The officer said he rigorously tested his laptops and feels confident that in the event of a car wreck or any other accidents, the laptops will remain intact.

The laptops come with a five-year bumper to bumper warranty, which allows the Sheriff's Office to replace them if they are damaged.

He expects to have the trackers in the next few weeks and the laptops in the next few months.

The deputy explained once all the laptops and trackers arrive, it'll take two to three days to complete installation.

Strand is grateful to the county for seeing the need of these items and appreciates the working relationship the Sheriff's Office and the commissioners maintain.

"All three of the commissioners saw a need for the citizens and worked with us to fulfill that need," Strand said.

The equipment will be paid for with use tax funds.

Check back for updates.